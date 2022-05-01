WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Here’s how May begins

(Blooming madrone we photographed recently at Lincoln Park)

Here’s what’s happening on this first day of May, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ROAD-WORK ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has planned for today:

Between 7 AM to 5 PM, we’re updating curb ramps at 16th Ave SW and SW Barton St in Highland Park. We will be working from the parking lanes, but people driving in the area can expect minor delays. Additionally, between 7 AM to 5 PM, we’ll be installing traffic signs on southbound SR 99 between S Atlantic S and S Spokane St. During this work, we’ll need to reduce the two travel lanes to a single lane. People driving southbound on SR 99 may experience delays. Between 7 AM to 3:30 PM, we’ll be installing speed bump markings at 12th Avenue SW and SW Kenyon St. We expect minimal traffic impacts and people driving will be able to continue around the work zone in both directions. In South Park, the intersection of S Chicago St and 5th Ave S will be closed from 6 AM to 4 PM for upgrading the main water line under the street. This work is part of the South Park Drainage and Roadway Partnership, which is a project we are working together on with Seattle Public Utilities to improve chronic flooding and drainage issues in South Park.

DONATION-ONLY YOGA CLASS: 9 am at Jet City Labs (4546 California SW) – details in our calendar listing.

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re still listing these – see today’s list here.

JUNCTION-TO-JUNCTION CLEANUP CHALLENGE: Which of the three Junctions will see the most volunteers show up to clean up? Be part of it, 10 am-1 pm today – here’s the info.

BOOK LAUNCH: Click! Design That Fits (4540 California; WSB sponsor) hosts the book launch for Lorene Edwards Forkner‘s “Color In and Out of the Garden,” 10 am-2 pm.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, find fresh food – produce, meat, fish, cheese, beverages, baked goods, and prepared food – at the weekly WSFM. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

GRAND OPENING: Beauty Therapy Collective at 4208 SW Oregon invites you to stop by for a look, noon-2 pm. Spaces for more small businesspeople to join the collective, too!

‘TWELFTH NIGHT’: Madison Middle School online production of Shakespeare‘s classic will be performed at 1 pm and 7 pm today – here’s how to watch.

‘THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY’: Seattle Lutheran High School‘s musical will be performed one last time at 2:30 pm in the SLHS Gym (4100 SW Genesee) – our calendar listing has ticket info.

‘THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE’: Final show for Twelfth Night Productions‘ musical, 3 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW). Get tickets here.

MARIACHI AND TACOS: Celebrate the season at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), 4-7 pm.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

KUNDALINI YOGA & MEDITATION: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio (7356 35th SW) – details here.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to list on our calendar? We’re adding more daily – email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!