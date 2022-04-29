BIZNOTE: Events resume @ Click! Design That Fits with Lorene Edwards Forkner’s book launch

While you’re in The Junction on Sunday for the West Seattle Farmers’ Market, take a side trip into Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the first event there in many months – a book launch for West Seattle artist/gardener/author Lorene Edwards Forkner. 10 am-2 pm on Sunday (May 1st), she’ll be at the shop to sign her book “Color In and Out of the Garden” and “chat color and gardens,” as Click! describes the opportunity. The shop’s event preview quotes the author as explaining that her book “is a memoir in plants and color. It’s about looking out and looking in,” sparked by a daily practice in observation. She hopes “that readers will be inspired to look closely with great heart at the world around them.”