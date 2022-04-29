BIZNOTE: Grand opening Sunday for Beauty Therapy Collective

(Photo courtesy Beauty Therapy Collective)

Just west of the northwest corner of 42nd and Oregon, in a rapidly redeveloping pocket of The Junction, stands an old building that’s just been given another new life, as the Beauty Therapy Collective. The new owner of the building at 4208 SW Oregon is Nikki Nguyen, who intends to use the building to “provide suites for small individual business owners who want to own their own business and be their own boss.” That includes her own business, Nikki’s Lashes. She has room for others offering beauty and spa services – massage and cosmetic procedures, for example. Some spaces are taken, some are open. She’s been renovating the interior in time for a grand-opening celebration this Sunday (May 1st), noon-2 pm – everyone’s invited to stop in for a look.