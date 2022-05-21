WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 22 notes!

(Friday evening photo, looking east from West Seattle, by David Hutchinson)

Another busy Saturday! Here’s the list for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: The eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct is closed; so are lanes on southbound I-5 between I-90 and Spokane Street.

EMERALD WATER ANGLERS SUMMER FEST: Celebrate fishing with vendors, demos, more at Me-Kwa-Mooks Park (4500 Beach Drive SW), presented by Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor) – see our calendar listing for some of the free highlights; only thing to bring money for is lunch (check out what’s cooking).

BENEFIT BLOCK SALE: 9 am-2 pm on SW 107th west of 35th SW to raise money for PAWS – details in our calendar listing.

ONE SEATTLE DAY OF SERVICE: Starting as early as 9 am, thousands of volunteers are working on dozens of projects around the city, including several here in West Seattle. Not registered? Check here for any that still need a hand.

HIGH POINT BEE FESTIVAL: The home of the West Seattle Bee Garden is hosting a low-key festival this year, with events starting at 9:30 am at Commons Park (behind 6400 Sylvan Way SW).

BICYCLE RODEO: 10 am-1 pm at Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW), a fun event to help kids learn to bicycle more skillfully and safely.

NEW OUTDOOR MARKET: The Heron’s Nest (4818 Puget Way SW) is hosting a new monthly outdoor market, 10 am-6 pm.

BOWL-A-NOMA: Bowl at West Seattle Bowl (39th/Oregon) to battle melanoma, 10 am-1 pm.

SPORTS: West Seattle High School‘s league-champion baseball team has a 10 am regional playoff game at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue (1790 Richards Road), vs. Stanwood. If the Wildcats win, they’ll play there again later in the day, time and opponent TBD.

FRIENDS OF MORGAN JUNCTION PARK: Help beautify the park (just north of California and Fauntleroy) 11 am-2 pm: “We’ll be primarily weeding and spreading mulch, but there will be other projects for gardeners of all levels.”

WINE TIME: The Viscon Cellars‘ (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) tasting room is open 1-6 pm, for tasting or by-the-glass/by-the-bottle wine.

POP-UP BOUTIQUE: Vintage clothing today, 1-6 pm, at Brocante Beach House (2622 Alki SW)!

BOWLING FOR EQUALITY: Bowl with HRC Seattle in two waves at West Seattle Bowl (39th/Oregon) – 3-5 pm or 6-8 pm.

TALK WITH YOUR SCHOOL-BOARD REP: First in-person community-conversation meeting with West Seattle/South Park school-board rep Leslie Harris since the pandemic began – 3 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library. (2306 42nd SW)

THE GREAT RETURN: 3-8 pm, stop by <strong>Pathfinder K-8 (1901 SW Genesee) for free fun in support of the PTSA’s spring fundraising campaign (you’re welcome whether or not you can donate)

BOUNCES AT OUNCES: Seattle Beer Week festivities continue at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) with Bounce Invasion – a space-themed free bounce house “for kids of all ages.” 3-6 pm.

DESTINATION DELRIDGE: Dine, dance, and support DNDA, starting at 6 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW).

EVENING MUSIC @ C & P COFFEE: The Brews Brothers at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm, no cover.

AT THE SKYLARK: Doors at 7, music at 8, for a “Tribute to Taylor.” Music by Mountain Holler, Members of Smokey T and the Larks, and special guests. at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW). All ages until 10 pm.

‘ALMA’ AT ARTSWEST: Final weekend of the Seattle premiere run for Benjamin Benne‘s play! 7:30 pm curtain at ArtsWest Playhouse (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor). Get your ticket(s) here.

DRAG SHOW AT ADMIRAL PUB: Saturday’s the night for Dolly Madison‘s show at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 9 pm.

Something to add, for today/tonight or beyond? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!