UPDATE: Motorcycle rider taken to hospital after Harbor Avenue collision

9:07 PM: SPD and SFD are on the scene of what’s reported to be a collision involving a person on a motorcycle and an unspecified other type of vehicle. They’re currently reported to be blocking the southbound lanes in the 2700 block of Harbor SW [map]. Avoid the area.

9:22 PM: No update yet – this is on a stretch of Harbor that’s hard for us to access when closed for a crash but we’ll be checking with SFD re: the victim’s condition. Sounds like they’re being taken to the hospital by medic unit, indicating serious injuries. Police are still on scene too.

9:41 PM: Officers have just told dispatch the road has reopened.