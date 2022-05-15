CAN YOU HELP? West Seattleite crowdfunding at start of journey to be ‘one in a million’

You might know Anthony Nelson. He describes himself as “father, son, brother, friend, artist, bartender [at Maharaja], storyteller, and one of the many faces of cancer …” a disease he rues “is doing all it can to take me away from all of that.” But, Anthony adds, “I recently read that each year in America more than 1.6 million people are diagnosed with cancer, and nearly 600,000 will die from it. For once in my life, I am happy to think of myself as one in a million. I choose to be one of the people who live through and get to tell the past tense story about how I beat cancer.” In hopes of helping with that, his friend Morgan pointed us to Anthony‘s crowdfunding page, where he explains:

My worst fear is to be a burden on my community and especially to those I love. Although I have a remarkable support system of people, the realities of cancer (the loss of revenue due to incapacitation and the astronomical expenses associated with the years of anticipated treatment), and the fact we are not made of money, I am faced with either not being able to follow through on what I need to survive or not being able to meet the financial challenges I will accrue. This is why I need your help.

Anthony’s radiation treatments for throat cancer just began Friday, and his GoFundMe page includes an update.