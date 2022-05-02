BIZNOTES: Otter on the Rocks, Beauty Therapy Collective, Tiny Science

Three biznotes tonight:

OTTER ON THE ROCKS: The new Admiral District bar is having its first Open Mic night tomorrow (Tuesday, May 3rd). Signups start at 6, performances start at 7, hosted by Midnight Marauders. This is the start of Otter on the Rocks’ hopes of bringing live music to the space; if you haven’t been there yet, they’re at 4210 SW Admiral Way.

BEAUTY THERAPY COLLECTIVE: Following up on the Friday announcement, we stopped by during Sunday’s open house to say hello to entrepreneur Nikki Nguyen:

Her business Nikki’s Lashes and others are sharing the space in the building she recently bought at 4208 SW Oregon, and there’s room for more, with individual suites like this one:

There’s more info on her website.

TINY SCIENCE: Jen the Entomologist is back again this year with an annual specialty of her Tiny Science business – Mantis Madness:

As she explains it, “It’s a family-friendly project that involves growing anticipation for hundreds of tiny baby praying mantises to hatch in a cup. It’s totally amazing. After hatching, babies are meant to be released into the yard or garden. It’s an awesome experience to behold and a great educational experience for everybody and anybody. Great for seniors and singles, too.” The kits are available now, for a few more weeks – here’s where to go.