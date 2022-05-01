1 WEEK AWAY: West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day map/list now available

Next Saturday, May 14th, is the return of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, and all 320+ sales are now mapped and numbered. Go here to see the clickable online version of the map – same format we have used in the past, but if you haven’t used it before, there’s how-to info below the map. If cancellations come in, the online map will reflect them, both by the number changing to “canceled” and by an ongoing notation atop the map page. One note, our software provider needs to improve the legibility of the marker numbers, particularly the 100-199 series, and that might not happen until Monday; when it does ww’ll redo the map pages in the printable version, too, The first edition of that version (19-page PDF) is here as well as linked atop the map page. More updates to come, including sale spotlights!