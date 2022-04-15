Remembering Paul Randall, 1973-2022

Family and friends are remembering Paul Randall and sharing this with his community:

Our beloved Paul has left us far too early. He passed peacefully, and painlessly, in his sleep.

For those that had the privilege of living life with him, he was known for his unmatched humor, his servant leadership, his passion in each endeavor of his life, a vast appreciation for music, and adoration for his cats. He is survived by his wife Vicky, his parents: Mike and Becky Randall, and Joan and Mike Miller, in addition to his sisters Christa, Lyndzie, and Aubree, as well as his brother, Joel and all of siblings’ spouses. He had 12 nieces and nephews that he loved very dearly. His large extended family will miss him intensely. Many friends and family will find celebrating life more difficult, but will no doubt meet the challenge, because that is what Paul would have wanted from us. He would ask that all of us raise a glass of our favorite beverage, and love each other well.

A celebration of life will be planned in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to kexp.org/donate or paws.org/donate