HAPPENING NOW: Online bidding to benefit two local preschool programs

Another school-benefit auction is happening right now online. We just received this announcement tonight:

Join RIFC & SWEL for our virtual 9th annual silent auction!

The silent auction is the biggest fundraiser of the year between SWEL and our sister site RIFC. Help us reach our $30,000 goal!

Without families of these schools and community members like YOU, we would not be able to provide the amazing, high quality, dual language program in the heart of Delridge.

The auction is live and closes at 4 pm on April 27!

You must register online to bid: charityauction.bid/rifcswelsilentauction

-Click the register tab on the top of website

-Fill out registration form

-Create an account with either a password or log in with an access code

-Enter your credit card info

-You’re good to go!

Bid on sports merch, museum passes, self-care kits, and more! All proceeds go directly back to these non-profit preschools.

Make sure to check on your bids throughout the week to not get outbid!