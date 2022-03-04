WEST SEATTLE PARKS: Camp Long reopens, with an invitation for you

(February photos courtesy Camp Long)

That’s the view from Schurman Rock at Camp Long. After a long period of pandemic closure, the 68-acre park at 5200 35th SW has “soft-reopened,” and that opens opportunities not only for visiting, but also for helping guide its future. First, here’s what we’ve learned from Camp Long supervisor Matt Kostle:

Camp Long Park is open, hours as follows: Tuesday through Sunday – Gates are open from 10 am-6 pm (Comfort Stations may close slightly earlier to allow staff time to close the whole facility) We are now accepting rentals at full capacity for the following: -Main Lodge rooms (upstairs room, basement, kitchen)

-Outside shelters

-Outside large fire ring We are planning to open rentals to our cabins soon Our Challenge Course and Rock Wall are also available for groups to register for programming! For rental and general park information, contact Nancy Mitchell 206-684-7434 camp.long@seattle.gov For Educational Challenge Course Programs, contact: Maggie Riederer maggie.riederer@seattle.gov

Kostle adds, “We are transitioning to these new hours and rentals and with limited staff on hand so we may not have as much availability for rentals and park opening and closure may not be at exact times published but we are making every effort to move to these times and availabilities to keep the park open and rentals available to use.”

He also told us, “During the pandemic we have also been able to make some major upgrades to the facilities, the biggest of which is the addition of WIFI now available at the main lodge in addition to some large Smart TVs so folks can host meetings, conferences, presentations, etc. here and still reach a wider digital audience!”

Now, here’s where you come in. Camp Long is revitalizing its Advisory Council and would love to hear from prospective members. Here’s that announcement: