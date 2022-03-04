WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: 8 events!

(Thursday afternoon clouds, photographed by Jan Pendergrass)

Here’s what’s happening on March’s first Friday:

POP-UP CLEANUP: 10 am-noon, join Erik Bell in a pop-up family-friendly cleanup starting at EC Hughes Playground (29th/Holden). Our calendar listing has details of how to participate, for all or part of it.

MAYOR ON PUBLIC SAFETY: Mayor Bruce Harrell plans a speech about public-safety collaboration at 10:30 am, joined by agencies that work on it, at the federal, state, county, and city level. You can watch live via Seattle Channel.

CABERNET TASTING: 4-6 pm, visit West Seattle Liquor and Wine (4714 42nd SW; WSB sponsor) to taste Cabernets from around the world, as previewed here.

AFTER-SCHOOL MAGIC LEAGUE: The Magic League is in session 4-6 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW) – details in our calendar listing.

DJ NIGHT AT THE SPOT WEST SEATTLE: Friday night DJ’ing starts at 6 pm. (2920 SW Avalon Way)

SCHOOL MUSIC SHOWCASE ON RADIO: Thanks to Dawn for the tip:

Tonight’s episode of NW Focus Live on Classical KING FM 98.1 will feature a panel of Seattle-area music students and teachers. Taking part in the discussion on their experiences with music education are Chief Sealth Band Director Joey Roberts and student musician and Sealth junior Riley Tobin. Riley will also be performing live on the show along with the other student panelists. NW Focus Live airs on Friday evening at 8 PM.

AUTHOR EVENT AT C&P COFFEE: 7-9 pm at C&P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), “join author and musician Gerald Elias for a Special Free Book and Music Event and light refreshments … Elias will present his 7th and newest Daniel Jacobus murder mystery, CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF MURDER.” More info in our calendar listing.

‘A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD’: Second weekend starts for Twelfth Night Productions‘ presentation of this whimsical musical, 7:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW). Our calendar listing includes the ticket link.

Anything to add to our calendar? Email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!