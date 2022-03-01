THEY’RE BACK: Outdoor movies returning to West Seattle this year

West Seattle hasn’t had a summer outdoor-movie series since 2018 – it wasn’t a pandemic casualty; it went on hiatus for lack of a sponsor. But this year, it’s coming back. The West Seattle Junction Association has announced plans for five Saturday night outdoor movies this summer. Right now, WSJA is inviting you to vote for three movies from this list of 18 possibilities. The movie nights are set for July 23, July 30, August 6, August 13, and August 20. Stand by for details including location – past sites, during the previous 14 summers of the movie series, were the Hotwire Coffee courtyard and West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) parking lot.