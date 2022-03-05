SENTENCING: 7+ years for man who shot two at Alki Beach

(WSB photo, February 2020)

Last Sunday, we reported on the guilty plea entered by 23-year-old Allan D. Hawley of Marysville, two years after he shot two acquaintances at Alki Beach. Hawley was sentenced on Friday for the February 2020 shootings. He lied to police, claiming the shootings were done by someone trying to rob the victims, but security video from a nearby business showed the truth, and he was arrested days later. Both victims, then-21-year-old men, survived. As we reported last weekend, prosecutors recommended a sentence of 7 years and 9 months in prison, with credit for time already served, and court documents say that’s the sentence Hawley received yesterday from King County Superior Court Judge Michael Ramsey Scott.