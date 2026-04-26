FOLLOWUP: Promised lighting installed outside Alki businesses, in hopes that brighter = safer

Back in March, as reported here, the Alki Community Council announced a city commitment to install “pedestrian-level” lighting outside businesses in the wake of a burglary wave. This weekend, the lighting is being installed.

The videos were sent by ACC president Charlotte Starck, who told WSB this morning:

Lights are going up on Alki Avenue between 63rd and … at Christos and Do Si. These are the LED daylight-activated to help prevent crime given (the burglaries). It’s a positive step as we advocate for a safer Alki. Petro Fotopolous is thrilled. Fire Tacos got theirs yesterday and owner Erica loved it. Also, the (staffer at) the bike rental place liked the idea so he has better lighting in the evening when he closes.

But that’s not all the ACC is hoping for, Starck adds: “We are still waiting on SDOT to let us know if they will do anything to make the restaurant row stretch from 63rd to 57th safer, to slow down and deter the burnouts and sprinting and donuts in the pedestrian high-traffic areas.”