HAPPENING NOW: Emerald City Ride, across westbound West Seattle Bridge and around the peninsula

7:16 AM: That was the view from the West Seattle Bridge traffic cam a few minutes ago as the first riders in Cascade Bicycle Club’s Emerald City Ride rode across the westbound bridge, which is closed to motorized vehicles for the ride, first one in two years. The riders are continuing on to a West Seattle shoreline route (see it here). The eastbound bridge remains open to regular traffic, and the westbound side is scheduled to reopen by 9 am.

7:32 AM: Riders continue crossing; as the most-recent screenshot shows above, some are pausing at the crest (the outside lane is coned off0, to rest and/or admire the view.