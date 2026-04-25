WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Child reports kidnap attempt in Gatewood

2:30 PM: Police are in Gatewood to find out more about a possible child-grabbing attempt. The call is from the area of 36th/Othello, though it’s not yet clear whether this is where it happened, or just where the 911 call was made from around 2 pm. According to what’s been said over the air so far, an 8-year-old girl said a man tried to grab her, and another child with her is repprted to have confirmed seeing it happen. He was described as white, 5’6″ to 5’7″, brown hair, blue eyes, grayish-blue hoodie and dark shorts. No other info yet, and further details might be hard to come by, but we’re publishing this from the “better to know, just in case” standpoint.

2:41 PM: A few more description details – the man appeared to be in his 30s, wearing a white shirt, with a black backpack, and possibly had a knife. The officer taking the report told dispatch that if they found a suspect, the information constitutes probable cause for a kidnapping attempt, so we have changed the headline from grabbing attempt to kidnap attempt.