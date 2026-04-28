WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two more Fauntleroy burglaries

On Monday we published a reader report about a garage break-in in Fauntleroy, and the victim’s discovery of someone else’s stuff dumped nearby. It appears some of that belonged to a nearby resident. Now we have two more Fauntleroy break-in reports:

STORE BURGLARY: Al sent this photo, taken at the gas-station mini-mart near the north end of Lincoln Park this morning:

Al says the person on duty would only say it happened around 3:30 am. We checked the police log and radio archives; there was a call about a burglary alarm at 3:30 am, then a call categorized “commercial burglary” just before 5. We’ve had a request out to SPD for the narrative since this morning; they’ve told us twice that it is awaiting a supervisor’s approval. If we get the report tomorrow, we’ll add information here.

GARAGE BURGLARY: The video and report were sent late last night by Natalie near 45th SW and SW Director: