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WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two more Fauntleroy burglaries

April 28, 2026 10:08 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

On Monday we published a reader report about a garage break-in in Fauntleroy, and the victim’s discovery of someone else’s stuff dumped nearby. It appears some of that belonged to a nearby resident. Now we have two more Fauntleroy break-in reports:

STORE BURGLARY: Al sent this photo, taken at the gas-station mini-mart near the north end of Lincoln Park this morning:

Al says the person on duty would only say it happened around 3:30 am. We checked the police log and radio archives; there was a call about a burglary alarm at 3:30 am, then a call categorized “commercial burglary” just before 5. We’ve had a request out to SPD for the narrative since this morning; they’ve told us twice that it is awaiting a supervisor’s approval. If we get the report tomorrow, we’ll add information here.

GARAGE BURGLARY: The video and report were sent late last night by Natalie near 45th SW and SW Director:

Just a heads up for Wildwood/Endolyne neighbors. We had 2 guys prowling around our apartment garage at 4 am (Monday) morning. They took a knife from the 4Runner and seemed to be casing the place. … Stay vigilant everyone!

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1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two more Fauntleroy burglaries"

  • SV April 28, 2026 (10:21 pm)
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    We also had a burglary at our storage unit at the Maris on Fauntleroy this week. The crime is so frustrating. The thief left his Safeway receipt with his loyalty number and wire cutters. Hoping the police have time to do more about theft but not likely. 

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