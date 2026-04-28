WEST SEATTLE ART: Pre-World Cup mural

We haven’t been through The Junction in a few days so we don’t know how long this has been up, but this mural on the east side of the California/Erskine 7-Eleven caught our eye this evening, so we pulled over for a quick through-the-windshield pic. It bears both the Coca-Cola and 7-Eleven logos, so we’re pretty sure it’s official, though probably not part of the major Seattle World Cup mural project. (Seen other signs of World Cup mania-to-come in West Seattle? Let us know – thank you!)