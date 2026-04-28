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WEST SEATTLE ART: Pre-World Cup mural

April 28, 2026 8:09 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS & Sports | WS culture/arts

We haven’t been through The Junction in a few days so we don’t know how long this has been up, but this mural on the east side of the California/Erskine 7-Eleven caught our eye this evening, so we pulled over for a quick through-the-windshield pic. It bears both the Coca-Cola and 7-Eleven logos, so we’re pretty sure it’s official, though probably not part of the major Seattle World Cup mural project. (Seen other signs of World Cup mania-to-come in West Seattle? Let us know – thank you!)

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2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE ART: Pre-World Cup mural"

  • Eddie April 28, 2026 (8:22 pm)
    Reply

    That got painted Tuesday morning. I walked past there around 8am and there were several CocaCola (bottlers) vehicles parked at the 7-11, but no sign of a mural then.

    • WSB April 28, 2026 (8:30 pm)
      Reply

      Thanks! I suspected it had to have been either today or yesterday, as I went past that spot twice on Sunday, to and from the Farmers’ Market, and I’m sure it would have caught my eye.

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