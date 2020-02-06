CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Police arrest suspect in Alki shooting

Seattle Police have arrested a suspect in last Sunday morning’s Alki Beach shooting. Gang Unit detectives arrested the 21-year-old suspect in Snohomish County on Wednesday, according to this morning’s announcement, which says he was booked into King County Jail for investigation of assault. The shooting early Sunday sent a 21-year-old man to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Another man, who tried to help the victim after what was described as a robbery attempt, also was taken to the hospital with other injuries. We’ll update when we find out more about the suspect.