CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Police arrest suspect in Alki shooting

February 6, 2020 10:30 am
Seattle Police have arrested a suspect in last Sunday morning’s Alki Beach shooting. Gang Unit detectives arrested the 21-year-old suspect in Snohomish County on Wednesday, according to this morning’s announcement, which says he was booked into King County Jail for investigation of assault. The shooting early Sunday sent a 21-year-old man to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Another man, who tried to help the victim after what was described as a robbery attempt, also was taken to the hospital with other injuries. We’ll update when we find out more about the suspect.

1 Reply to "CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Police arrest suspect in Alki shooting"

  • Alki resident February 6, 2020 (10:33 am)
    This is incredible news. Another douche bag off of our streets. 

