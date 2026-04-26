SPORTS: Chief Sealth International High School alum Dontae McMillan going to NFL

(2018 WSB photo: #8 Dontae McMillan in Huling Bowl win over WSHS)

Thanks for the tips! Chief Sealth International High School alum Dontae McMillan has signed with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. McMillan is a running back who played last year for Eastern Michigan University, which reports he “had a career year for the Eagles in 2025 … 1,389 total yards and seven touchdowns as he rushed 177 times for 1,015 yards and four scores while adding 33 catches for 375 yards and three scores, the first three of his career.” McMillan played for Weber State before EMU; this page on the Eastern Michigan website has toplines of his college career for both schools, as well as noting that he “rushed for 2,019 yards and 44 touchdowns as a senior” for Chief Sealth in 2018. We haven’t found a comment from him on this yet, but when he declared for the draft last December, McMillan wrote that playing in the NFL had been his dream since age 8.