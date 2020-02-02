UPDATE: Gunfire on Alki, 1 to hospital

2:48 AM: Thanks for the texts. SFD is at 58th/Alki on a “scenes of violence” call, and texters say they heard shots – we’re working to find out more.

2:52 AM: Via emergency radio, we’ve heard that one patient has been taken to the hospital.

3:01 AM: SFD is also being called in to treat someone who’s been “punched in the head.” Meantime, the main incident is being described as a “shots call.” Our crew should be there shortly to try to find out more.

3:21 AM: At the scene, our crew says casing markers are visible on the water side of Alki Avenue, across from the Wheel Fun Rentals lot, in the grass and on the path. We haven’t yet been able to talk to police to find out more about the patient taken to the hospital.

3:28 AM: Dispatcher has just reported that another gunshot victim, possibly related to this, has just shown up at a hospital in Federal Way.