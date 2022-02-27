CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Guilty plea for man who shot two at Alki Beach two years ago

(WSB photo, February 2020)

Two years after two men were shot at Alki Beach, the man who did it is about to be sentenced. Checking back on various case files today, we discovered that 23-year-old Allan D. Hawley will be sentenced this Friday (March 4th) after pleading guilty in the February 2, 2020, shootings. Court documents say he was at the beach with the victims, both 21 years old at the time, early that morning, and that he lied to police, saying a stranger shot them while trying to rob them; video from a security camera nearby showed that he was actually the shooter, though the motive remains unknown. One man was shot in the head; the other, who left the scene before police arrived, turned up at a Federal Way hospital with a gunshot wound to his ankle. Hawley was arrested days later and charged with two counts of first-degree assault; earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to those charges, but the plea agreement calls for one count to be dismissed at his sentencing. The court documents also says prosecutors will recommend a sentence of 7 years and 9 months in prison, with credit for the two years he’s already been incarcerated. For someone with a minimal record (one juvenile felony conviction, for burglary), that’s the low end of the “standard” range. Hawley, previously a Marysville resident, will also be on probation (which our state calls “community custody”) for three years after getting out.