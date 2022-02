10:42 AM: Thanks for the tip. Texter says eastbound traffic on Admiral Way is blocked just west of 41st SW by a crash. Seattle Fire sent one engine, but no medic response, which indicates no major injuries.

11:05 AM: Tow truck just arrived, according to our tipster, who also reports one person was transported by private ambulance. We’re following up with SFD (whose engine has since left the scene).