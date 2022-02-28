West Seattle, Washington

SHOWTIME: Kenyon Hall announces three live in-person performances in March

February 28, 2022 8:59 am
(WSB file photo)

As promised when we checked in last December on historic Kenyon Hall‘s future plans, Dennis James is returning to play the Mighty Wurlitzer pipe organ in accompaniment of silent movies next month. Those are two of three live in-person shows just announced by the nonprofit venue. He’ll play at 2 pm for three 1921 films, and then at 7:30 pm for 1922’s “Blood and Sand.” Then at 7:30 pm March 19th, Kenyon Hall will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day weekend with Magical Strings presenting songs, stories, and dances of Ireland. Tickets are $15, $10 seniors and students – request yours ASAP via email at kenyon@kenyonhall.org.

