READER REPORT: Suspected swooping

February 23, 2022 1:54 pm
 Gatewood | West Seattle news | Wildlife

Every so often, we get reports like this one from Tim:

Writing to let you know I was ‘swooped’ by—what I believe was a Barred Owl (last night around 10:45) on 37th Ave between Southern and Rose in Gatewood. [map]

White and speckled underneath, it had a large wingspan, narrowly missed me, then landed on the nearby rooftop. It watched as I walked, then motioned to dive again before I quickly got inside. Having read a previous article on WSB, I can now see I was doing everything wrong: hat and headphones (luckily, I recently had my COVID ponytail cut off)!

Last such report we published was in September. Here’s what you need to know about owls (check the “preventing conflicts” section).

