FOLLOWUP: Fairmount Playfield’s new south play structure finally open

February 4, 2022 11:56 am
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle parks

Three months after installation of the new play structure between Fairmount Park Elementary and Fairmount Playfield, it’s finally open. As reported here last week, Seattle Parks blamed issues such as wood-chip availability and the concrete strike for the most-recent holdups, but said they hoped to open it this week. We hadn’t checked since Wednesday afternoon, but today we went by after a tip from Kevin, and as shown above, it’s open and in use, just in time for the weekend. Planning for the play-structure replacement began in 2019 and it was originally projected to be complete two years ago.

  • ST February 4, 2022 (1:22 pm)
    Great news.  Would be curious to know why the Lincoln Park south playground renovation and Hiawatha playground replacement projects are so far behind schedule.   

