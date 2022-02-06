ELECTION 2022: Two more days to vote on school levies

As of Friday, fewer than 18 percent of Seattle’s registered voters had turned in their ballots for Tuesday’s school-levy election. So here’s your reminder to vote. Two Seattle Public Schools levies are the only things on your ballot – three-year Proposition 1: Educational Programs & Operations, and six-year Proposition 2: Buildings, Technology, and Academics/Athletics. For details on both, here’s a story we published last month. 8 pm Tuesday (February 8th) is when the dropboxes close; if you plan to mail your ballot, be sure it’s postmarked no later than Tuesday.