ELECTION 2022: Ballots go out this week for Seattle Public Schools levies. Here’s what you’ll be voting on

This week, King County Elections sends out ballots for February 8th “special elections,” and this year that includes two levy renewals for Seattle Public Schools.

Proposition 1: Educational Programs & Operations Levy Renewal

This is a three-year $646 million levy (down from $814 million in 2019). The district explains it as “funding for day-to-day operations, staffing positions, academic programs and student opportunities that are not fully funded by the state.” One example cited by SPS is that state funding covers nine school nurses for the entire district; levy funding is used to employ 59 more (still only 68 nurses for a 110+-school district). The levy is expected to cost up to 75 cents per $1,000 property valuation per year, down from the $1.05 rate voters approved three years ago. You can see the full text here; see the official pro/con statements and other background here.

Proposition 2: Buildings, Technology, and Academics/Athletics Levy Renewal

This is a six-year $783 million levy, up from $475 million for the one approved in 2015. The district explains that this three-part levy covers everything from major building-maintenance projects to “strategic investments in technology” to athletic-field improvements. This levy starts at 47 cents per $1,000 property valuation and goes down to an estimated 37 cents in the final year (the 2016 version was estimated at 43 cents per $1,000). See the full text of the levy here; yes/no statements and other background is here. West Seattle schools and SPS facilities with projects on the district’s list include:

Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex – replace softball-field turf and lighting

Hiawatha/West Seattle HS – new batting cages, shared cost of turf replacement

Gatewood Elementary – windows and fire alarm

Highland Park Elementary – playground improvements

Lafayette Elementary – stormwater systems and asphalt maintenance

Boren STEM K-8 – electrical system improvements, intercom/clock system replacement

Pathfinder K-8 – fire-alarm panel replacement

Madison MS – exterior cladding/window improvements

Interagency/Roxhill – fire and burglary alarm improvements

Schmitz Park (interim site) – door, fire-safety improvements

Both levies require a simple-majority vote to pass. KC Elections plans to send ballots on Wednesday; dropboxes open Thursday; deadline to return your ballot (or get it postmarked) is Tuesday, February 8th.