READER REPORT: Can you help solve this mystery?

Colby asked us to publish this request for witnesses:

One of our neighbors and their friend were in The Junction on the night of Thursday, July 9th.

Around 10:55 pm they were found severely injured around the area of Junction Plaza Park. Seattle Fire were called around that time to 42nd Ave SW and SW Alaska.

Neither has any memory of what happened or the events leading up to it.

Additionally, the car they took to the Junction and the car keys are missing.

If anyone has any information of what happened or finds the car, please reach out to Seattle Police, report# 26-200420

The missing car is a silver 2015 Toyota Corolla, Washington plate# CMS6373