READER REPORT: Can you help solve this mystery?

Colby asked us to publish this request for witnesses:
One of our neighbors and their friend were in The Junction on the night of Thursday, July 9th.
Around 10:55 pm they were found severely injured around the area of Junction Plaza Park. Seattle Fire were called around that time to 42nd Ave SW and SW Alaska.
Neither has any memory of what happened or the events leading up to it.
Additionally, the car they took to the Junction and the car keys are missing.
If anyone has any information of what happened or finds the car, please reach out to Seattle Police, report# 26-200420
The missing car is a silver 2015 Toyota Corolla, Washington plate# CMS6373
We asked Colby if a description of the two injured people, and any info on where they’d been, might help jog someone’s memory; here’s the additional information subsequently provided:
Both males about 6 feet tall. One with red hair wearing a blue Junction FC jersey and black shorts. The other, bald, wearing a dark-colored t-shirt with a faded logo, and dark red cargo shorts.
We know around 10 pm they were at Shadowland. They may have walked the alley between California and 42nd before whatever happened, happened.
Injuries include a skull fracture, brain bleed, and a broken leg. Thankfully they might be discharged tomorrow.
There was a lot of activity in the Junction that night, so hopefully someone saw something.
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