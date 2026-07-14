COUNTDOWN: 4 reasons to watch Saturday’s West Seattle Grand Parade, 4 days away

(WSB file photo of Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team, expected to return to the WS parade this year)

The next big event of this West Seattle summer is just four days away – Saturday (July 18) the 2026 West Seattle Grand Parade, which rolls down California Avenue SW from SW Lander in The Admiral District, presented by the West Seattle Rotary Service Foundation and supported by volunteers and sponsors. You can watch from anywhere along the route.

We sat in on organizers’ lineup review last night, led by parade coordinator Michelle Edwards, to get the toplines on what you can expect. So far, about 85 entries are registered – this is a community parade, so participants are not charged (unlike some parades) except for commercial and political entries, which pay a nominal fee. This year’s topline sponsor is STS Construction (which is also a WSB sponsor), which along with 8 other sponsors will be thanked with banners toward the parade’s start. We’ll roll out multiple parade previews in the next few days. But first, 5 reasons to watch:

#1 – GRAND MARSHAL MATT VAUGHAN: Fan of Easy Street Records and Café? Parade organizers have chosen proprietor Matt Vaughan is this year’s grand marshal. More on that in an upcoming preview!

#2 – ORVILLE RUMMEL TROPHY WINNER DENIS SAPIRO – In case you missed it, here’s our report on this honoree!

#3 – FOUR ANNOUNCING STANDS – Ever gone to the parade but felt like you wanted to know a little more about the entries than what the banners and signs might say? This year for the first time, four announcing stands are planned along the route – Brian and Christa Callanan hold down the main one at California/Alaska; the other three will be at the West Seattle Eagles (California north of SW Oregon), California/Charlestown (with the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle), and near the start of the parade route on California between Lander and Stevens (with the Admiral Neighborhood Association)

#4 – THEY’RE BACK! One of Seattle’s most revered parade participants, the Seattle Chinese Community Girls’ Drill Team, is expected to return to the West Seattle Grand Parade this year.

More parade previews to come! The parade starts just before 11 am this Saturday; streets will close to traffic at 8.