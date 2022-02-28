West Seattle, Washington

01 Tuesday

54℉

BIZNOTES: Mardi Gras/Fat Tuesday treats in West Seattle

February 28, 2022 3:45 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

Tomorrow is Mardi Gras/Fat Tuesday – if you’re looking for tasty ways to celebrate here on the peninsula, here’s what we have so far:

CIRCA FESTIVITIES: The owners of this Admiral restaurant/bar (2305 California SW) have strong ties to New Orleans, so it’s a big day. We asked co-proprietor Gretchen what’s planned – her reply: “Big special menu for Tuesday, plus Hurricanes will be flying. Music and decor.” Reminder, Circa is now open earlier, as reported here three weeks ago – 9 am, seven days a week.

BAKERY NOUVEAU ‘POP-UP’: The beloved bakery‘s locations (including 4737 California SW in The Junction) are all Fat Tuesday-focused tomorrow. Here’s the announcement:

March 1, 2022 will be our 2nd Fat Tuesday Pop-Up Shop! All 3 cafés will be open from 7:00am – 1:00pm on Tuesday, selling exclusively Mardi Gras products.

You can stop by any of the 3 shops and pick up the following items:

– Pączki (chocolate, raspberry, lemon, vanilla & apple caramel)
– King Cake
– Muffuletta
– Twice-Baked Croissant

**PLEASE NOTE: NO OTHER PRODUCTS WILL BE SOLD THIS DAY**

Anyplace else? Please let us know so we can add!

Share This

3 Replies to "BIZNOTES: Mardi Gras/Fat Tuesday treats in West Seattle"

  • WSEA February 28, 2022 (4:15 pm)
    Reply

    Does anyone know where I can go to find a King Cake with  cream cheese filling?   Sadly, I dont like the ingredients in the nouveau version. 

  • Jeff February 28, 2022 (4:31 pm)
    Reply

    Met Market also sells paczki, but get there early.  I bought the last of today’s at 8 am.

    • WSB February 28, 2022 (4:39 pm)
      Reply

      Thanks! They made a big fuss over those years ago but I was wondering if that had carried over through the changes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.