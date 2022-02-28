BIZNOTES: Mardi Gras/Fat Tuesday treats in West Seattle

Tomorrow is Mardi Gras/Fat Tuesday – if you’re looking for tasty ways to celebrate here on the peninsula, here’s what we have so far:

CIRCA FESTIVITIES: The owners of this Admiral restaurant/bar (2305 California SW) have strong ties to New Orleans, so it’s a big day. We asked co-proprietor Gretchen what’s planned – her reply: “Big special menu for Tuesday, plus Hurricanes will be flying. Music and decor.” Reminder, Circa is now open earlier, as reported here three weeks ago – 9 am, seven days a week.

BAKERY NOUVEAU ‘POP-UP’: The beloved bakery‘s locations (including 4737 California SW in The Junction) are all Fat Tuesday-focused tomorrow. Here’s the announcement:

March 1, 2022 will be our 2nd Fat Tuesday Pop-Up Shop! All 3 cafés will be open from 7:00am – 1:00pm on Tuesday, selling exclusively Mardi Gras products. You can stop by any of the 3 shops and pick up the following items: – Pączki (chocolate, raspberry, lemon, vanilla & apple caramel)

– King Cake

– Muffuletta

– Twice-Baked Croissant **PLEASE NOTE: NO OTHER PRODUCTS WILL BE SOLD THIS DAY**

Anyplace else? Please let us know so we can add!