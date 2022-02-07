FOOD BIZNOTES: Ezell’s opens, Circa adds breakfast, Gigi’s Café progress

Three biznotes from the West Seattle food world:

EZELL’S OPENS: Can’t miss the balloons all around the newly opened fried-chicken restaurant at California/Fauntleroy. After more trial runs over the weekend (as covered here), they’re open for business today.

CIRCA EXPANDS HOURS: As Circa (2305 California SW) celebrates 24 years in business, they’ve sent word they’re expanding hours: “To celebrated, we are opening for dine-in breakfast and brunch at 9 am 7 days a week for the first time in our history. We’ve had weekend brunch forever, but not weekday breakfast. This week we have $5 Bloody Marys to celebrate the occasion.”

GIGI’S CAFE: Chef Gino Williamson says his plan for a restaurant in the current Super 24 at Delridge/Findlay is moving along and he expects to be in the building in about two weeks. As we’ve reported previously, he’s naming it after his daughter Gianna. He’s continuing to sell food from his mobile business TheHomeSkillit.com until then at 5441 Delridge Way SW and says he’ll be there afternoons/evenings daily through Friday.