WEST SEATTLE SUNSET: ‘Sky on fire’

We can’t let Wednesday go without a few of the photos sent to us after the blazingly bright sunset, spectacular whether you had a view across the water as did James Bratsanos (above) or across a hill (Charlestown) as did Greg Snyder (below):

Greg called it a “sky on fire.” The colors even spread to the east, as shown in Carolyn Newman‘s photo:

And one more look at that orange sky in the west, from John Bartell:

If you’re treasuring the lengthening days … note that we’re just two weeks away from 5 pm-and-later sunsets.