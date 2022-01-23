WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 4 reports

Four short reader reports tonight:

STOLEN CAR: Missy lives in Arbor Heights. Her car was stolen on Capitol Hill. In case it winds up here – or you see it off-peninsula – here’s what to watch for:

It’s a white Chevy Sonic, flat black rims, plate #BUE0342, stolen Friday night. Call 911 if you see it.

PACKAGE TAKEN: The security-camera image and report were sent by Charles:

This morning at 9:48 this lady stole a package from our front door in the Admiral District; please advise neighbors to be on the lookout.

TENNIS-COURT DAMAGE: The photo and report were sent by Brian:

The net on one of the (Lincoln Park) courts was recently cut out. I played yesterday 1/22/22 and noticed the damage.

Note that if you see damage, whether vandalism or not, at a city park facility, you can report it at 206-684-7250.

DRIVE-BY VANDALISM: A reader sent this early today: “Some teens are going around West Seattle egging houses. They are driving an old silver Ford Explorer.” Yes, that’s vandalism, as we’ve discussed here over the years – it can cause damage that you can’t just clean off, for one.