TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Thursday watch

WEATHER

Some rain, some sun, both in the forecast, with another high in the 50s.

HIGHLAND PARK WAY

The soonest the two closed lanes would reopen is later today, SDOT says.

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

West Seattle and Vashon Water Taxi routes are on their regular schedules. And dogs and cats are now allowed on board. (Advance alert: No Water Taxi service on Monday, MLK Day.)

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of trip cancellations.

Ferries: WSF continues a two-boat schedule on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

660th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

South Park Bridge:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable bridges opening for vessels? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed can tell you; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are also tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

POTHOLE ALERT

We’ve been spotlighting them all week. The eastbound Fauntleroy Way potholes were still there as of this photo by Jerry Simmons:

Here’s how to report potholes. If you see the city’s Pothole Rangers in action, text us! Same number as road/path/water-travel tips and other breaking news – 206-293-6302.