TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday watch, with weekend alerts

6:02 AM Good morning!

WEATHER

Clouds but no rain in the forecast, with a high near 50.

HIGHLAND PARK WAY

Fully reopened as of Thursday afternoon, after two landslide closures in less than a week.

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

SCHOOL NOTES

Chief Sealth International High School is closed today because of a staff sickout over safety concerns. All schools are closed Monday for MLK Day.

WEEKEND ALERTS

-As reported Thursday, two blocks of SW 106th will be repaved Saturday and Sunday.

-Expect minor traffic impacts on SW Manning St and E Klickitat Ave (Harbor Island) the next two Saturdays related to bridge work platform rigging and hoisting:

People accessing Terminal 102 will be rerouted as a safety measure to avoid the work area. These traffic impacts will occur on Saturday, January 15 and Saturday, January 22. Those traveling east and westbound on SW Spokane St or on the pedestrian path will not be impacted. Detour signs will be in place for those traveling to and from Terminal 102.

-Replacement of Rapid Flashing Beacons: Work is planned near Michigan/Corson in Georgetown on Saturday, followed by Dumar and Orchard in West Seattle “for the remainder of the weekend,” 7 am-5 pm both days, but “minimal traffic impacts” are expected.

-Sunday, the low-bridge measurement/testing closures to prepare for repair work continue – up to half an hour each around 9 am, 1 pm, 5 pm.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

West Seattle and Vashon Water Taxi routes are on their regular schedules. And dogs and cats are now allowed on board. (No Water Taxi service on Monday, MLK Day.)

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of trip cancellations.

Ferries: WSF continues a two-boat schedule on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

661st morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

South Park Bridge:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable bridges opening for vessels? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed can tell you; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are also tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.