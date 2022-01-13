WEEKEND TRAFFIC ALERT: Repaving planned for rutted section of SW 106th

SW 106th east of 35th SW is one of the stretches of road we’ve featured in this week’s post-storm pothole alerts as part of our first-thing-in-the-morning traffic watches. Good news for those who use that road – SDOT has announced plans to repave two blocks this weekend – here’s the alert:

On Saturday and Sunday, we will be repaving two blocks of SW 106th St between Seola Beach Drive and 32nd Ave SW. [map] We’ll begin this work as early as 7 AM and expect to be done by 3 PM. If you are driving on SW 106th St during this work, impacts include single lane reductions. Please anticipate traffic delays. We do not expect impacts for people walking and biking in the area.

We’ll have other weekend alerts in the Friday morning traffic watch.