Remembering Agathe Goulet, 1923-2022

Family and friends are remembering Agathe Goulet, and sharing this remembrance with her community:

Agathe Goulet

06/06/23 – 01/20/22

Agathe Rondeau Goulet passed away January 20, 2022, and is now in the company of our heavenly Father.

She was born in Saint-Félix-de-Valois, Canada on June 06, 1923, to Delia and Pierre Rondeau.

Agathe grew up skiing, skating, and hiking in the small town near Montreal, Quebec. Her love of outdoor activity would be lasting and remain with her for the rest of her life.

As she grew, she was deeply influenced by the Catholic religion practiced by her family and also by the nuns living within the town. She spent much of her youth being taught at the local convent, where she learned of God’s love and many life skills.

She married Gerard (Jerry) Goulet on August 21st, 1950 and moved to West Seattle shortly thereafter, where she would build her life around her family and church. In 1957 they built the house where they would raise their 5 children. She loved the community, the parks, Alki, and all the area had to offer. She worked at HUSKY Delicatessen for many years and to many who tasted it, her potato salad could not be beat! She remained in her house until just recently, when she moved to an assisted-living facility.

A devout Catholic, she was a loyal parishioner of Holy Rosary Church, attending services until she was no longer physically able to do so.

Agathe was blessed with a multitude of artistic talents. She was a painter, and excelled at sewing, needlepoint, knitting and crocheting. She was also a wonderful cook and an expert at crafts.

An ever-attentive mother and grandmother, her greatest enjoyment came from her family and time outdoors. Always on the move, you would see her all around West Seattle. She enjoyed hiking, tennis, travel, and attending family sporting events. Summers were spent with her 5 young children camping in a canvas tent at Flaming Geyser Park in Black Diamond. Later in life, solo hikes would find her miles away from her cabin on Anderson Island, looking for huckleberries, wildlife, and the beauty of nature all around. Much of the art she created was inspired by what she would observe.

Predeceased by her husband Jerry, sons John and Rene, and brother Gerard. Survived by daughter Ginette Correll (husband Tony), son Robert (wife Terry), and son Donald (wife Kathleen) along with 5 grandchildren, Danielle, Zack, Brianne, Savannah, Jake, and great-granddaughter Chloe.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Her family would love to hear how she may have impacted your life. For any thoughts, wishes, photos, or memories about Agathe Goulet, please visit her Tribute page at emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Agathe-Goulet