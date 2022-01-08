CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Stolen-car suspect charged

A week and a half ago, we reported on the arrest of a 31-year-old man found in a damaged stolen Chevy Suburban partly blocking traffic at California/Fauntleroy. The suspect, Aaron E. McCord, is still in jail, and the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has filed a felony charge of stolen-vehicle possession against him. He was already awaiting trial on another case with the same charge, involving an auto theft from a Ballard apartment complex; the stolen car in which he was found here was taken in Southeast Seattle. In both arrests, police say they found McCord in possession of “shaved keys” he’s believed to have used to start the cars. In this case, police say he claimed he had bought the car from someone; in the previous case, he is reported to have told officers he borrowed the stolen car from a friend. Court documents say he has one felony conviction, also on a charge related to auto theft. His bail is set at $5,000.