WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Auto-theft arrest; another stolen car found crashed; abandoned bicycle

Three notes in West Seattle Crime Watch today:

AUTO-THEFT ARREST: Somebody called police late last night about what appeared to be an unoccupied car with major front-end damage, left on the northwest corner of California and Fauntleroy, jutting into the westbound lane of the latter. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man in the car, which turned out to be stolen. The man, who refused to identify himself, claimed the car had broken down and he was waiting for help; when told the car was stolen, he claimed he had bought it from someone in the U-District, though he didn’t know their full name. Police arrested him and found he was carrying ammunition including a loaded 9mm magazine, which as a convicted felon he wasn’t allowed to possess. They also discovered in the suspect’s possession “a large amount of vehicle keys and other miscellaneous keys of various makes,” plus “a small amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine.” The car was impounded and the suspect was taken into jail, where, the report adds, he “made threats to harm officers … after he is released.” The report also notes that the suspect is on probation. Records show his record includes assault, auto theft, and burglary cases.

STOLEN CAR FOUND ABANDONED: Jeph sent this video of a car reported crashed and abandoned in Highland Park early Tuesday morning, engine running and airbags deployed:

In addition to reporting it to 911, Jeph called the phone number stenciled on the car and was told the car had been stolen Friday night from the Westwood Village Target parking lot.

ABANDONED BICYCLE: The photo and report are from Bolo:

Possible dumped bicycle? Found near 5700 block Fauntleroy Way SW.

Bolo has already checked bike databases – no luck. If this might be yours, contact us and we’ll connect you.