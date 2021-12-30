WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Thursday closures/changes

Another day of closures/schedule changes. We’re updating as info comes in – please let us know if you have something/someplace to add:
CLOSED/CANCELED
Facilities/services:
–West Seattle YMCA
–Senior Center of West Seattle
–West Seattle Food Bank
–All Seattle Public Library locations
–All Seattle Parks facilities
-City residential solid-waste pickup (here’s the current plan for tomorrow & beyond)
Businesses
Admiral Theater
Alki Beach Pub (broken pipe)
Alki Bike and Board
Alki Mail & Dispatch
C & P Coffee (closed for COVID exposure)
Illusions Hair Design
Head To Toe Day Spa
Rambo Total Pest Control
OPEN BUT WITH CHANGES
Facilities/services:
City-run COVID testing site at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex opens at 10:30 am
West Seattle Golf Course (“snow activities” and walking allowed, but no golfing)
Businesses
Bakery Nouveau (10 am-3 pm)
Youngstown Coffee (10 am-2 pm)
The Birdhouse (open until 1 pm)
If you have info to add, westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!
