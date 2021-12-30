WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Thursday closures/changes

Another day of closures/schedule changes. We’re updating as info comes in – please let us know if you have something/someplace to add:

CLOSED/CANCELED

Facilities/services:

–West Seattle YMCA

–Senior Center of West Seattle

–West Seattle Food Bank

–All Seattle Public Library locations

–All Seattle Parks facilities

-City residential solid-waste pickup (here’s the current plan for tomorrow & beyond)

Businesses

Admiral Theater

Alki Beach Pub (broken pipe)

Alki Bike and Board

Alki Mail & Dispatch

C & P Coffee (closed for COVID exposure)

Illusions Hair Design

Head To Toe Day Spa

Rambo Total Pest Control

OPEN BUT WITH CHANGES

Facilities/services:

City-run COVID testing site at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex opens at 10:30 am

West Seattle Golf Course (“snow activities” and walking allowed, but no golfing)

Businesses

Bakery Nouveau (10 am-3 pm)

Youngstown Coffee (10 am-2 pm)

The Birdhouse (open until 1 pm)

