WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Thursday closures/changes

December 30, 2021 9:00 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

Another day of closures/schedule changes. We’re updating as info comes in – please let us know if you have something/someplace to add:

CLOSED/CANCELED

Facilities/services:
West Seattle YMCA
Senior Center of West Seattle
West Seattle Food Bank
All Seattle Public Library locations
All Seattle Parks facilities
-City residential solid-waste pickup (here’s the current plan for tomorrow & beyond)

Businesses
Admiral Theater
Alki Beach Pub (broken pipe)
Alki Bike and Board
Alki Mail & Dispatch
C & P Coffee (closed for COVID exposure)
Illusions Hair Design
Head To Toe Day Spa
Rambo Total Pest Control

OPEN BUT WITH CHANGES

Facilities/services:
City-run COVID testing site at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex opens at 10:30 am
West Seattle Golf Course (“snow activities” and walking allowed, but no golfing)

Businesses
Bakery Nouveau (10 am-3 pm)
Youngstown Coffee (10 am-2 pm)
The Birdhouse (open until 1 pm)

If you have info to add, westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Thursday closures/changes"

  • Flivver December 30, 2021 (9:15 am)
    WARNING!!!! It will be in the 20’s tonight. Anything that melts will be worse than snow:ICE. Be VERY careful overnight and tomorrow morning.

  • Mark B December 30, 2021 (9:38 am)
    Metropolitan Market had a sign indicating an early 8pm closing. Website shows the same.Admiral Safeway’s upper deck parking and access ramp are very icy.  Ground level parking looked ok. 

  • soosan December 30, 2021 (9:43 am)
    Here at Nino Cantu for my 9:50 COVID swab appointment — along with lots of other people and no staff. Wish UW had alerted us that the site was not opening til 10:30 … tg for the WS blog!

