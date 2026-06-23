CONGRATULATIONS! Southside Revolution Junior Roller Derby team wins regionals, headed to national championships

More congratulations today – this time for roller-derby skaters! The report and photos are from Southside Revolution Junior Roller Derby:

Southside Revolution Rebels are headed to JRDA Champs in Chicago!

For the first time since our inaugural season 12 years ago, Southside Revolution Junior Roller Derby is going to play in the Junior Roller Derby Association national championships. Coming into the regional playoffs in Tacoma as the top seed, SSR secured its spot at Champs with decisive wins against Everett’s Mob City and The Pixies from Spokane.

The Rebels now face something new: Practice in July, leading up to Champs on July 11-12 in Chicago. All games will be streamed on the JRDA YouTube channel.

Seniors from Southside and other teams were honored in a special ceremony in Tacoma. We’re excited for them to embark on this next step in their lives, but they will be missed!

2026 seniors pictured are:

Raquel Walsh (coach)

Princess Slaya (Lucy Self) – Chief Sealth/South Seattle College

JAWS (Petra Sheppard) – Chief Sealth \/South Seattle College

Diffindo (Lyric Roberts) – Nova

BratTastic (Mateo Chavez) – Cleveland

Acid Reign (Lilli Furumori) – Chief Sealth/South Seattle College

Chuck Hendrick (head coach)

The Flaming D.Va (Myra Hapgood) – Cleveland

Dollface Smasher (Sophie Portugal) – Edmonds Heights/Edmonds College

QuesaDelia (Delia Hutchinson) – The Northwest School

Scout’s Honor (Avalyn Rudolph) – Kentridge/Green River College

Joel Chavez (coach)

(not pictured is Blue Raja – Bixby Breeden – Aviation. Photos by Lydia Brewer Photography)

Southside Revolution Junior Roller Derby league makes its home at Southgate Roller Rink in White Center. Right after Champs, SSR will appear in the West Seattle Grand Parade, and in early September will hold New Skater Clinics for anyone aged 7+ interested in joining this fast-paced, gender-inclusive youth sport. Learn more and sign up at southsiderevolution.org/join-us.