CANCELED AGAIN: No residential garbage, recycling, yard-waste pickup for anyone until next week

Seattle Public Utilities has officially canceled residential solid-waste collection for tomorrow (Thursday), too, which means nobody’s getting picked up until next week – here’s the grid:

As we reported this morning, if your missed collection day this week would have included recycling, they’ll try to make that up next week. Tonight’s update reiterates that and answers a few other questions:

Customers missed this week will be allowed to set out double their normal amount of garbage, recycling, and yard waste at no additional charge, on their next scheduled collection day.

If you are setting out extra next week, here are a few tips:

-Extra garbage can be set out in bags or a personal can.

-Extra recycling can go out in a cardboard box or paper bag.

-Extra compost shouldn’t contain food and can go in a personal can or paper bag.

-See more details on our website.

Customers whose recycling was not picked up this week due to unsafe conditions created by snow and ice should set out their recycling carts (along with garbage and food/yard waste carts) on their next collection day, even though it is not their scheduled week for recycling pickup.

Our Solid Waste contractors will make every attempt to pick up recycling next week but this requires servicing an additional set of routes they are normally not equipped to cover, in addition to collecting double volumes on regular routes, during the recovery week.

If a customer’s recycling is not collected next week, they can set out extra recycling, at no additional cost, on their next scheduled recycling pickup day.