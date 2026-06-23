LAST CALL: West Seattle Soccer Club fall-signup time almost over!

In the summer of soccer, it’s time to think fall – if someone in your household is a potential West Seattle Soccer Club player! Here’s what the club asked us to share with you:

Hey, West Seattle Families! There is one week left in the fall open registration period.

Founded in 1968, The West Seattle Soccer Club (WSSC) is a recreational soccer club for youth who reside in the southwest neighborhoods of Seattle. All youth ages 5-18 are eligible to play and experience is not required.

As we gear up for the Fall Soccer Season, excitement is booming with nearly a thousand players already registered! With the Spring Season wrapping soon, it’s time to ensure that you, your friends, and your neighbors join in too! Registration closes June 30th, so act fast. Whether your child is a seasoned player or just starting out, we’re excited to unveil our Fall Registration and anticipate the adventures ahead.

The Fall Season kicks off early-mid September with the games spanning 8, 10, or 12 matches (based on age division).

Secure your child’s spot or learn more at westseattlesoccer.org. Questions? Reach us at wsscboard@gmail.com.

Make this Fall Soccer season unforgettable! Enroll today to see your child thrive on the field, make friends, and create lasting memories. The league is committed to providing an affordable and quality playing experience for the West Seattle community. Financial assistance is available for qualified applicants. Don’t miss out – register now!