WATER TAXI: World Cup matchday ridership set record!

(Friday Water Taxi photos by Therese Bianchi)

Last Friday’s USA vs. Australia World Cup matchday was also a record ridership day for the King County Water Taxi! Metro’s Al Sanders sent this update:

A record number of riders decided to “Make it a Boat Day” on June 19!

Between World Cup soccer, Mariners baseball and the Juneteenth holiday, a record 9,483 riders boarded the West Seattle and Vashon Water Taxis on Friday, June 19! Of those, 8,552 boardings were on the West Seattle route, shattering a single-day ridership record of 7,721 that stood since 2018!

The Vashon route had 931 boardings, second most and beating the 2014 Seahawks Super Bowl Victory parade by 3 boardings (928). The No. 1 single-day record for Vashon boardings was 994, set just a few months ago during the Seahawks Super Bowl victory parade.

This summer, the water taxi is inviting everyone to “Make it a Boat Day” and people are accepting the offer to make the short 10-15 minute ride to and from West Seattle or a 22-minute trip to Vashon.