TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Still-snowy Tuesday morning

6:30 AM: Good morning. A bit of new snow overnight. First, we have links:

ROAD/TRANSIT INFO

–Metro buses are running Emergency Snow Network service reductions again today

–West Seattle Water Taxi is running (with Spirit of Kingston)

–Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth state ferry route on regular two-boat service

WEATHER

Mid-twenties right now. Today’s forecast – mostly cloudy, high near 30.

Again today, if you’re headed out this morning, consider letting us know how your drive/ride went, once you get to where you’re going.

7 AM: No incidents reported so far this morning. Two West Seattle road closures are officially marked on the city map – SW Andover east of Delridge (the hill to/from Pigeon Point) and 47th SW south of Fauntleroy.