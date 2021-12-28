West Seattle, Washington

28 Tuesday

21℉

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Still-snowy Tuesday morning

December 28, 2021 6:30 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts | West Seattle weather

6:30 AM: Good morning. A bit of new snow overnight. First, we have links:

ROAD/TRANSIT INFO
-City map of plowed routes, here
-City map of traffic cams, here
-Our page with West Seattle-relevant cams, here
-County map of traffic cams (choose “south” tab for White Center), here
Metro buses are running Emergency Snow Network service reductions again today
West Seattle Water Taxi is running (with Spirit of Kingston)
Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth state ferry route on regular two-boat service

WEATHER

Mid-twenties right now. Today’s forecast – mostly cloudy, high near 30.

Again today, if you’re headed out this morning, consider letting us know how your drive/ride went, once you get to where you’re going.

7 AM: No incidents reported so far this morning. Two West Seattle road closures are officially marked on the city map – SW Andover east of Delridge (the hill to/from Pigeon Point) and 47th SW south of Fauntleroy.

Share This

2 Replies to "TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Still-snowy Tuesday morning"

  • Jeepney December 28, 2021 (6:45 am)
    Reply

    Drove from 35th & Barton to Auburn.  Took 35th to the lower bridge, roads are in very good shape.  Got on 99 and as soon as you leave the Seattle city limits, the roads still are covered with snow and ice. Tukwila, Kent, and Auburn were still pretty treacherous on the main roads.

    • Working on Alki December 28, 2021 (6:56 am)
      Reply

      Thanks for this update! I’m coming from Tukwila and heading to alki. I normally take 599, and then marginal..did you happen to take 599? All of the WSDOT cameras by my house off of 518 and 509 are not currently working 😫

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.