TRAFFIC ALERT: West Marginal/Highland Park Way crash

December 5, 2021 11:16 am
(SDOT camera image)

11:16 AM: Reader reports a crash at this intersection and no emergency response yet. Avoid the area for a while.

12:26 PM: SFD was not dispatched, so apparently no injuries. Current intersection image suggests it’s been cleared.

  • Margie December 5, 2021 (11:19 am)
    My daughter drove by the other direction and she said it was a bad accident causing major backup. I didn’t see anything on real-time 911. 

    • WSB December 5, 2021 (12:20 pm)
      SFD was not dispatched, which usually means no injuries reported.

  • Stephanie December 5, 2021 (11:26 am)
    Accident blocks turning lanes from Marginal to Highland Park Way

  • HarborIslandworker December 5, 2021 (12:28 pm)
    WSB… do you know what’s going on with the travelers homepage. The cameras haven’t been up for a couple of days now. I regularly check those cameras to see how my commute will be to Harbor Island. Thanks in advance

    • WSB December 5, 2021 (2:59 pm)
      Just noticed that today; if it’s still not functioning tomorrow I’ll ask SDOT.

