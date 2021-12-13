Mayor-elect Bruce Harrell announces first group of major appointments

With three weeks to go until Bruce Harrell is inaugurated as mayor January 4th, he’s announced his first major appointments. Only one is a department head – an interim budget director – but the others include deputy mayors (including one focused on housing/homelessness), a chief equity officer, and a director of strategic initiatives. The appointees include past and present city officials as well as people from non-city backgrounds. See the full announcement here. (Photo from seattle.gov)