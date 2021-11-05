7 for your West Seattle Friday

(Wednesday’s sunrise at Don Armeni, photographed by Marc Milrod)

Before we get to time-change weekend, here’s what’s up for today/tonight:

FRIENDSHIP AUCTION’S FINAL DAY: One last day to support the Southwest Seattle Historical Society – here’s how.

WEST SEATTLE VACCINE CLINIC: The new clinic at Neighborhood House (6400 Sylvan Way SW) opens again today, first time since vaccination was authorized for kids 5-11, but note that appointments are required for that age group.

FOOTBALL: Two games at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) – at 4:30 pm, West Seattle HS vs. Thomas Jefferson; at 7:30 pm, Chief Sealth IHS vs.. Franklin Pierce.

FAUNTLEROY FINE ART AND HOLIDAY GIFT SHOW: 5-8 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), it’s your first chance to shop this year’s show, featuring more than a dozen artists – listed here.

FEEST FALL FUNDRAISER: 6 pm online event supporting this program in area schools – our calendar listing has info on attending.

ANDREW GOUCHE: Live at J&J Public House (2808 Alki SW) at 8 pm, $10 cover.

TRIPLE BILL: 8 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW) – here’s who’s playing tonight.

